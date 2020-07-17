Dr Atta links up with CEC

July 17, 2020

Karachi: Mobin Rafiq, Founder President of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) based in London, has announced that Prof Dr Atta ur Rahman FRS NI HI SI TI has accepted to be Chairman of Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Vision of CEC. He said that Dr Atta is a global icon in Science and Technology and his presence in CEC would be a game changer.

Majyd Aziz, Chairman of Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) for Pakistan and SAARC countries welcomed Dr Atta and stated that he is the pride and luminary of Pakistan and his presence in CEC would be beneficial for all 54 Commonwealth countries.

Prof Dr Atta ur Rahman has an illustrious career. He is President of Network of Academies of Science in Countries of the Organization of Islamic Conference (NASIC), Former Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology, Former Chairman Higher Education Commission, Patron in Chief of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research) in University of Karachi, and headed and advised many local and international organizations.

He has authored over 1232 publications in the fields of organic chemistry including 45 patents, 341 books and 70 chapters in books published by major U.S. and European presses and 771 research publications in leading international journals.

