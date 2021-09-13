Dr. Faisal urges people to follow corona related SOPs

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged the nation to wear masks and follow SOPs of social distancing to control the spread of Coronavirus. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he said we cannot remove masks yet. The Special Assistant said strengthening health institutions will benefit the coming generations.

