Dr Gilani visits APHC-AJK office in Islamabad

January 1, 2020

Islamabad, January 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Nazir Gilani visited the APHC-AJK office Islamabad and held meetings with Hurriyat leaders Syed Abdullah Gilani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and others.

Speaking on the occasion, APHC-AJK Secretary General Mohammed Hussain Khatib stressed the need for working out a joint strategy for settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said, “We should move forward with a common approach and our first and last demand should be the achievement of the right to self-determination.” Dr Nazir Gilani appreciated the proposal and said that ‘we should learn lessons from the past experiences.’

For more information, contact:
Kashmir Media Service
Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549
Fax: +92-51-4861736
Email: info@kmsnews.org
Website: www.kmsnews.org

