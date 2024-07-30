Calgary: Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, a veteran Khalistani leader and President of the Council of Khalistan, has accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of perpetrating a campaign that targets Sikhs in Western countries, implicating India in acts of transnational terrorism.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr. Sandhu, in a recent interview, expressed concerns over the Modi regime’s actions, particularly in light of the upcoming Khalistan Referendum voting scheduled for Sunday at the Municipal Plaza. He described these measures as acts of desperation by the Indian government in response to the significant support for Khalistan among Sikhs globally.
Dr. Sandhu cited the arrest of Nikhil Gupta, an operative of Indian intelligence agency RAW, by U.S. authorities after extradition from the Czech Republic. Gupta is accused of hiring assassins to eliminate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh leader. These actions, combined with repeated false terrorism allegations by Modi, paint a clear picture of India’s involvement in transnational terrorism aimed at suppressing the Sikh community, as per Dr. Sandhu.
Highlighting nearly five decades of activism, Dr. Sandhu asserted that despite Indian pressure, countries like Canada and the United States remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic principles, acknowledging the threats faced by Sikhs. He criticized India’s use of international platforms to malign Sikhs and called for a more robust international response to what he views as violations of international law by India.
