Dr. Sania satisfied over NADRA arrangements for Ehsaas beneficiaries
Islamabad, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by NADRA to facilitate the visitors and the services for Ehsaas Programme beneficiaries. She expressed these views during her visit to NADRA Mega Center in Islamabad. The Special Assistant also thanked NADRA Chairman for resolving the issue of bio metric verification of Ehsaas Programme beneficiaries by opening NADRA centers.
