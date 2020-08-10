Dr. Shireen Mazari responds through her tweet to irresponsible statement given by Channel 24

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari responded through her tweet to an irresponsible statement given by Channel 24 on regarding irregularities in distribution of Eid packages for transgender. She said “Shocked at the irresponsible statements by Channel 24 despite my sending a detailed reply to Nasim Zehra when she queried. Not the first time Channel 24 has given false news! Just for the record the transgender project was United Nation Development Programme and United Nation Population Fund and their local partners.

She further said “No funds were ever given to Ministry of Human Rights .MOHR simply helped UNDP and UNFPA launch the project but the distribution will be done by local partners. It is irresponsible and unethical to make accusations based on false news. Unfortunate that despite informing Naseem Zahra, Channel 24 still tweeted.

