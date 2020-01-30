Dr. Zafar Mirza briefs the media on Novel Corona Virus Preparedness and Response Prime Minister, Cabinet, Health Ministry, all Relevant Ministries Monitoring the situation, working in close coordination

January 29, 2020

Islamabad, January 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza addressed a press conference on Novel Corona Virus situation here today. The country’s top leadership including the Prime Minister, the Cabinet, Health Ministry, all relevant Ministries and stakeholders are working in close coordination to ensure optimal level of preparedness and response with regard to the Novel Corona Virus situation. There are as of today 6,052 confirmed Novel Corona Virus cases in 18 countries of the world with all 132 deaths occurring in China. 99 percent of these cases are in China.

The SAPM said that there is no confirmed Novel Corona Virus case in Pakistan. In view of the rapid spread of Novel Corona Virus, human-to-human transmission and considering that Pakistan is China’s neighbouring country with potential risk of cross-border transmission of the virus, Government of Pakistan is taking necessary measures in compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR-2005) for prevention and preparedness for this public health event at Points of Entry (PoE).

In this regard, advisories, guidelines, standard protocols were issued by the Ministry of Health. Emergency review meeting is being convened every 48 hours by SAPM / MoS for NHSR and C with participation of heads of hospitals and experts of relevant institutions. A technical consultation was held with global expert on infectious disease to seek guidance on International best practices to meet the situation arising from spread of Novel Corona Virus.

Furthermore, an Inter-Provincial Coordination Meeting was held on 28th January, 2020 to harmonize nationwide efforts in terms of preparedness and response. I had given a briefing to Federal Cabinet on 28th January, 2019 on the Novel Corona Virus situation, steps currently being taken by Ministry of NHSR and C and measures required to meet the challenges ahead in a rapidly evolving situation.

The Directorate of the Ministry dealing with Airport and Port health services has been asked to maintain strict vigilance at Points of Entry and screen travellers coming into the country from affected area through Thermo Scanners and Thermo Guns that have been provided to them. Additional Thermo Scanners and Thermo Guns are being arranged to bolster the screening process, shared Dr. Zafar Mirza. We are fully cognizant of the situation of Pakistani students in Wuhan city. There are reports of four Pakistani students infected by the disease.

Their condition is better now. We are in touch with our Embassy in China to ensure top quality best medical care for the patients. Dr. Zafar Mirza shared that 97 percent of those infected by the virus recover. It is a new virus with symptoms similar to that of seasonal flu. Therefore the disease can only be confirmed through a laboratory test. A core committee of top health hierarchy has been formed that meets every 24 hours whereas Novel Corona Virus Emergency Operation Center meeting is held every 48 hours.

