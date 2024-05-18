﻿Drugs worth $34.2m recovered from Balochistan

Pakistan Coast Guards on Saturday recovered drugs worth $34.241 million from Pasni and Uthal areas of Balochistan.

As per details, in two separate operations, the coast guards seized a large haul of drugs in Pasni and Uthal.

In Pasni, the Coast Guard recovered 187 bags of narcotics weighing over 2,000 kilograms, with an estimated value of $34.241 million in the international market.

In a separate operation at the Uthal check post, the Coast Guard recovered 3,595 kilograms of prohibited narcotics from a bus traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

The spokesperson said that the narcotics were being smuggled out of the country, and the agency has launched an investigation to trace the source and destination of the smuggling.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 2133 kg drugs and arrested seven accused.

He informed that 580 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at the DHL office at Lahore Airport. In the second operation, 460 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

In the third operation, 1.4 kg Ice was recovered from three parcels seized from a courier office in Quetta. 14 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

2080 metric tons hashish was recovered from Fort Abdullah while 19 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested at Port Qasim Karachi. 14 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Sukran Road Hub.