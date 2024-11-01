Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center has forecast on Friday that mainly dry weather with cooler nights is expected in northern districts, including Quetta. Gusty/Dust blowing winds are expected in Coastal areas and Northwestern parts of the province Whereas, dry weather is expected in rest of the province during the next 24 hours.
Weather forecast for next 48 hours;
mainly dry weather with cooler nights is expected in northern districts, including Quetta. Gusty/Dust blowing winds are expected in Jiwani, Gawadar, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbella, Awaran, Hub and Northwestern parts of the province. Whereas, dry weather is expected in rest of the province during the next 48 hours.
Weather during the last 24 hours;
Lowest /Highest temperatures (°C) recorded in Kalat (05.0/22.0), Quetta (6.5/25.0), Zhob (13.0/30.0), Dalbandin (15.0/31.5), Panjgur (15.5/33.0), Khuzdar (15.5/30.5), Lasbella (16.5/38.7), Barkhan during the last 24 hours.