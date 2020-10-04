Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Quetta:Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center has forecast that weather would remain hot and dry in most parts while dry with cool nights in central parts/ hilly areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

During last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts and dry with cool nights / hilly areas of the province.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday: Barkhan 33, Dalbandin 35, Gwadar 39, Jiwani 37, Kalat 24, Khuzdar 32, Lasbella 41, Nokkundi 34, Panjgur 31, Pasni 40, Quetta 29, Sibbi 39, Turbat 40, Ormara 35, Zhob 30, Uthal 40, Usta Muhammad 35, Ziarat 19.7, Mastung 25.9, Pishin 27, Chaman 27, Loralai 31, and Muslim Bagh 28.