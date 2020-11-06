KARACHI:Met office has forecast that on Thursday, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over the most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while smog is predicted in few plain areas of Punjab.

On Friday, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours. While, Smog is predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -05, Skardu -04, Kalat -03, Gupis -02 and Gilgit -01.