Dry weather forecast in most parts of Balochistan

QUETTA:Regional Meteorological Center Quetta has forecast that dry weather is expected in most parts of the Balochistan province while cold and frosty in central parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours: dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province while cold and frosty in central parts and hilly areas.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday: Barkhan 21, Dalbandin 22.5, Gwadar 30, Jiwani 29, Kalat 13, Khuzdar 22, Lasbela 31, Nokkundi 24, Panjgur 2419, Pasni 31, Quetta 15, Sibbi 26, Turbat 31, Ormara 30, Zhob 17, Uthal 29, Usta Muhammad 24, Chaman 12.6, Kharan 22.6, Loralai 18, Mastung 13, Muslim Bagh 16, Pishin 14 and Ziarat 9.7.