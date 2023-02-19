Dry weather is expected in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta has forecast that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts with cold nights in northern parts and hot day in southern/ southwestern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; mainly dry weather with windy situation is expected in most parts with cold nights in northern parts and hot day in southern / southwestern parts of the province during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday, Barkhan 30, Dalbandin 31, Gwadar 31, Jiwani 31, Kalat 24, Khuzdar 27.5, Lasbela 35, Nokkundi 31, Panjgur 31, Pasni 34, Quetta 25.5, Samungli 23.5, Sibbi 33, Turbat 36.5, Ormara 32, Zhob 26, UthaL 36 and Usta Muhammad 28.5.