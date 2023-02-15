Dry weather is expected in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta on Wednesday forecast that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts with cold nights in northern parts and hot day in southern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly dry weather is expected in most parts with cold nights in northern parts and hot day in southern parts of the province during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded today: Barkhan 27.5, Dalbandin 30, Gwadar 31.5, Jiwani 29.5, Kalat 23, Khuzdar 26.5, Lasbela 34.5, Nokkundi 29, Panjgur 29, Pasni 32, Quetta 24, Samungli 22.5, Sibbi 26, Turbat 33, Ormara 30, Zhob 21, Uthal 33 and Usta Muhammad 27.