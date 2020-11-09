KARACHI:Met office has said that on Monday, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during morning and night hours. Smog/Fog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

On Tuesday, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during morning and night hours. Smog/Fog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -10°C, Skardu -07°C, Kalat -03°C, Gupis -02°C, Gilgit and Astore -01°C.