DSP, two policemen martyred in terror attack in Peshawar

Peshawar: A DSP and two policemen embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a police station in Peshawar’s Sarband area in the wee hours of Saturday. The armed men attacked the Sarband Police Station with hand grenades and long-range rifles, killing DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain and two police officials Irshad and Jehanzeb.

According to police information, the terrorists attacked police station from two sides with hand grenades and sniper guns. Six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack and 14 policemen were present at the police station at the time of the attack. He said however, the terrorists managed to flee after the attack. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the area. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.