Durrani to lead delegation for Doha moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani will lead the country’s delegation at the two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan beginning from Sunday in Doha.

According to the Foreign Office, the meeting is being convened by the United Nations Secretary-General to discuss approaches for international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent and structured manner.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan's participation in the meeting is part of its efforts to actively engage with the international community, including the United Nations, to strengthen the efforts for lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.