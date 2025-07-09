Standing water outside the Netherlands Embassy in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave has prompted swift action from Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif following a complaint lodged by the Dutch Ambassador.
For three days, accumulated rainwater has hampered embassy operations and restricted movement, causing significant hardship for diplomatic personnel, official sources revealed. Reacting to the ambassador’s urgent message, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his discontent and demanded immediate resolution of the problem. He tasked relevant agencies to furnish a complete assessment and remedy the situation promptly.
‘The well-being and ease of access for diplomatic missions are paramount,’ emphasized the Prime Minister, adding that no foreign delegation should encounter such impediments. He also mandated immediate enhancements to the drainage system within the Diplomatic Enclave and initiated a high-level inquiry into the existing infrastructure’s failure.
Officials have been directed to implement effective measures rapidly, and a comprehensive account of the incident is expected soon.