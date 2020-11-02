Dyp Speaker: (Civil bureaucracy precious asset of the country: Qasim Suri)

ISLAMABAD:Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said the civil bureaucracy is a precious asset of the country.

Addressing a conclusion ceremony of the 30th Mid-Career Management Course at National Institute of Management in Quetta on Monday, he urged the participants of the course to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and sincerity.

He said our government is paying special attention to the development of Balochistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a special developmental package for the province.