E-Health System fully operational for Islamabad Police personnel

Islamabad, March 14, 2023 (PPI-OT): The Al-Tirmidhi Foundation of Malaysia, a friendly country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has completed the installation of an e-health clinic at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, so that the personnel of Islamabad Capital Police can get guidance from the doctor, a police public relations.

He said that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has implemented several measures for the welfare of the police force, while the e-Health Clinic has also been activated by implementing a new initiative to provide quick and easy medical facilities for the force.

By this system, the officials will get direct assistance from digital clinic doctors through their smartphones 24/7 along with this, they also get an online appointment from a specialist doctor as well. The facility of all specialist doctors is available in this system. The paramedical staff will be present at tele booths round the clock and senior doctors will be available online at these booths.

Islamabad Capital Police personnel can call the concerned helpline number 03-111-100-969 at any time and get guidance from doctors about any kind of problem. IGP Islamabad said that personnel of the force have risks of diseases like heart attack, blood pressure, mental stress due to old age, and tough duties, and this system will help to improve their health facility and mitigate such risks.

He further stated that this system was the need of the hour which would help to ensure timely medical check-up and treatments to the officials. The purpose of this system is to provide the best medical facilities to the police personnel along with the welfare, he maintained.

