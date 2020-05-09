E-Transfer System (MPhil, PhD /Email registration)

May 9, 2020

Lahore, May 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): All Applicants, who are facing difficulty to login in e-Transfer System either their MPhil, PhD record not updated or email address is not register with HED.

For correction of your email addresses or update of MPhil, PhD record, Please send your following information on transfers.complaints@gmail.com from your original correct Email:

CNIC NO (without Dashes)

Current College

Attested copies of M.Phil. /Ph.D. degrees (attested by HEC or gazetted Officer, in case of non-availability of HEC attested copy)

Joining Date in Current College:

Email Address:

Mobile No:

Note:

1- Applicants cannot login until their MPhil or PhD record is not updated in Database of HED

2- Applicants also has to attach their MPhil or PhD Degree during submission the application in e-Transfer system.

For more information, contact:

Higher Education Department

Government of the Punjab

Civil Secretariat, the Mall, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99210039, +92-42-99210042

Fax: +92-42-99210040

Email: info.hed@punjab.gov.pk

Website: https://hed.punjab.gov.pk/

