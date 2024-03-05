Earthquake jolts Bhaderwah in occupied Kashmir

Bhaderwah: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Bhaderwah town in the Doda district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report today, the earthquake triggered panic among residents of the area. The tremor was followed by four aftershocks of very low intensity. The Seismology department stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 29 km northwest of Bhaderwah town at a depth of 10 km.

The latitude of the earthquake was 33.040 N while the longitude was measured at 75.830E. The tremor was also felt in the adjoining Gandoh area of Doda district adjacent to the Bhaderwah valley. Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.