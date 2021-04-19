Easypaisa and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Swat sign agreement to digitize fee payments

Karachi, April 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Easypaisa, has inked an agreement with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Saidu Sharif, Swat to bring convenient fee payment solutions to students of the region. This service will simplify fee payments including but not limited to Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate exams, Gazette, Certificate/DMC verification, and miscellaneous fees.

The agreement was signed between senior representatives of Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa and BISE Swat. Under the accord, students from far-flung areas of District Swat, Shangla, and Buner will be able to make payments digitally without having to physically visit bank branches. These improvements will open new horizons as well as create more opportunities for locals to embrace digital payments.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa stated; “The key to a sustainable modern economy lies in embracing digital solutions. With Easypaisa, we are making all-out efforts to ensure that these solutions are readily available to the masses and offer convenience to them. We are tapping into markets that have remained unserved previously in a bid to create a conducive environment for all citizens alike so that transactions like the ones for BISE Swat can be made in a few clicks.”

Chairman BISE Swat, Syed Nabi Shah also highlighted the importance of this agreement as he noted; “In Pakistan, there has always been a need for digitization especially educational ones because of the hassle involved in paying fees over-the-counter. Additionally, the distances students have to cover in far-flung areas to make payments is inconvenient for many. We are ecstatic to have entered in this partnership with Easypaisa, as it resolves a core issue by facilitating a shift towards digital payments.”

Easypaisa has been rapidly adding payment partners to its portfolio including a wide variety of Government divisions like token taxation and education boards. BISE Swat is amongst the newest partners brought on-board on the Easypaisa platform to further expand a growing number of use cases.

