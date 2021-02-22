Easypaisa Introduces WhatsApp Channel Support for Enhanced Customer Experience

Islamabad, February 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, is transforming customer experience with WhatsApp channel support. This initiative enables users to access an interactive, automated support channel 24/7 on a dedicated WhatsApp number +923411103737.

With instant replies and the ability to operate without any available human interaction coupled with pre-defined interaction rules to facilitate users, Easypaisa’s WhatsApp support is a first-of-its-kind initiative for any branchless banking player in Pakistan.

With WhatsApp support, smartphone users can easily find answers to their queries on various topics including how to order an ATM card, how to link debit cards to your Easypaisa account, how to apply for a loan, how to reset Easypaisa account PIN, and how to create an ATM pin, to name a few.

Speaking on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank, said, “As the pioneer of digital financial services in Pakistan, at Easypaisa, we have always strived to provide customers with the best-in-class digital payments experience and are constantly developing innovative solutions for them.”

“Through WhatsApp channel support, our aim is to provide customers the information they require in a convenient manner so that they can make better financial decisions when it comes to their digital banking needs,” he added. With the addition of the WhatsApp support feature, it has become more convenient for users to take full advantage of Easypaisa’s diverse offerings in a convenient and secure manner.

