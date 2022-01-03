ECC allows continuing subsidy on five essential commodities 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has allowed Ministry of Industries and Production to continue the subsidy on five essential commodities for current month. The permission was given at the ECC meeting chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad.

The Committee approved the proposal of Ministry of Communication for special allocation of additional funds of eight billion rupees against approved share of the government for Sialkot-Kharian Motorway Project. It further approved the summary tabled by Ministry of Industries and Production regarding gas rate for operations of SNGPL based plants.

The Committee also approved Technical Supplementary Grant of 90 million rupees for 1.2 MGD reverse Osmosis desalination Plant at Gwadar and 14.621 million rupees for purchase of spare parts of Helicopter maintained by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reform held

User2

Govt strongly believes in rule of law: Shibli

PPI News Agency

Kazakhstan to hold first presidential election in 30 years: Diplomat

PPI News Agency