ECC allows continuing subsidy on five essential commodities 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has allowed Ministry of Industries and Production to continue the subsidy on five essential commodities for current month. The permission was given at the ECC meeting chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad.

The Committee approved the proposal of Ministry of Communication for special allocation of additional funds of eight billion rupees against approved share of the government for Sialkot-Kharian Motorway Project. It further approved the summary tabled by Ministry of Industries and Production regarding gas rate for operations of SNGPL based plants.

The Committee also approved Technical Supplementary Grant of 90 million rupees for 1.2 MGD reverse Osmosis desalination Plant at Gwadar and 14.621 million rupees for purchase of spare parts of Helicopter maintained by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

