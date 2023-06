ISLAMABAD:Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved “Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023” for petroleum products.

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Senator wrote that another government’s commitment fulfilled with the people of Pakistan that was made in the Budget Fiscal year 2024 speech.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik is expected to share the details of the BBS Policy 2023 with the nation.