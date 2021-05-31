ECC approves grant of Rs 20bln for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a technical supplementary grant of about twenty billion rupees for procurement of ten million doses of Covid-19 vaccine next month.

Its meeting chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was held here on Monday. According to the Finance Ministry, the need for additional funds will be reviewed during the next fiscal year and additional funds will be provided accordingly. The administration of the Vaccine shall be the responsibility of Ministry of National Health Services and Provincial Health Departments.

