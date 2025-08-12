Outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, National People’s Party leader Murtaza Jatoi, while talking to journalists, dismissed the rumors of Khawaja Asif’s resignation as baseless and said that echoes of Khawaja Asif’s resignation have been heard, but his resignation has not been made public. Jatoi’s court appearance came after the hearing of a case related to the Sindh Interior Minister’s alleged involvement in the Ranjhar House arson.
He revealed that preparations for the 27th amendment are underway immediately after the 26th constitutional amendment, which is increasing political tensions. Jatoi praised Zulfiqar Bhutto Jr.’s entry into the political arena, predicting that it would benefit the people of Sindh.
Jatoi expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, pointing to an increase in kidnappings, thefts, and drug trafficking. He accused those exploiting the legal system for personal gain of plundering the province. He said that the PPP-led Sindh government, instead of ensuring public safety, is trying to suppress dissent by filing false cases against opponents. He expressed hope that the political involvement of Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto’s son will bring relief to the people of Sindh.
Earlier, former federal minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi and former provincial minister Masroor Jatoi appeared in court. The hearing was adjourned till August 16.