Economic challenges will be faced together with traders: PTI leader

April 26, 2020

KARACHI:Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that owing to coronavirus, the economic challenges will be faced together with traders of the country.

In a statement, she said that they would not leave the traders alone at this hour of crisis. “The traders community is very much disturbed due to continuous lockdown in the country and the government is fully aware of their grievances,” she said.

Relief in taxes, relief in utility bills, and payment of loans in easy installments have been ensured by the government. She further said that the traders are the backbone of the economy and due to coronavirus, the tremendous loss had been suffered by exporters, and the small traders had also faced huge losses.

She said that the entire nation was united and soon, it would overcome the coronavirus issue. She also said that due to the coronavirus, the global economy was facing tremendous challenges.

The prime minister, Imran Khan, is personally monitoring the situation caused by the coronavirus and he was fully aware of the anxieties being faced by the daily wage workers as well other needy people, she said.

Related Posts