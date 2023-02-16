Economic justice means fairer wealth distribution: Moot told

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) held the third Asma Jahangir Memorial lecture Thursday in remembrance of its former chairperson. The lecture was delivered by senior economist Dr Pervez Tahir, who spoke on economic justice in light of Pakistan’s deteriorating economic climate.

Detailing the legal, political and administrative developments in Pakistan’s history, Dr Tahir recalled how founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah had emphasized the need for economic reforms to reduce poverty. However, political instability and successive imprudent financial policies had only led to one economic crisis after another and growing economic disparities, he said.

Despite an emphasis on economic justice in Pakistan’s constitutional and legal framework, the policies required to realize economic justice were not devised. Moreover, the state has failed to allocate sufficient financial resources to alleviate poverty and reduce economic disparity, one of the primary factors behind economic injustice and exploitation in Pakistan.

Dr Tahir recommended that the focus of Pakistan’s budgetary allocations must be pro-people above all; the federal government’s size must also be cut down in conformity with the 18th amendment, with property tax devolved to local government, and the income of large landholders must be made subject to the regular tax regime. Economic justice must be reflected in a fairer distribution of wealth and not merely in the growth of income.