Economic plan of political and military leadership called excellent: Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Haripur, July 23, 2023 (PPI-OT): The Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday that the business community across the country supports the economic recovery plan of the political and military leadership. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's determination to take IT exports to twenty billion dollars is commendable, it said. The Prime Minister's economic views are a message of hope for the masses, traders, and industrialists, said Khurram Sheikh, Patron-in-Chief, Haripur Chamber of Commerce. In a statement issued here today, he said that the entire nation is suffering the consequences of the wrong policies of the past, which should never be repeated.

He said that the government should use all resources and capabilities to increase investment, exports, and remittances because, until the country's income does not exceed its expenditure, it is impossible to achieve economic development. He said that the people are currently stuck in the problems of inflation, unemployment, and uncertainty, and all possible measures need to be taken to give them relief, with the priority being a speedy economic recovery.

Khurram Sheikh said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif knows that the youth of Pakistan are very talented and are doing their best in every field. With Pakistan’s IT industry showing promising signs of growth in recent years, the government’s focus on maximising the sector’s potential is seen as a crucial step towards achieving sustained economic progress, he added. The business leader noted that Pakistan’s IT industry is uniquely positioned to become a major contributor to economic growth, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

The youth involved in the IT sector are bringing a good name to the country on an international level. If they are given proper facilities, it is not difficult to increase the output of this sector to twenty billion dollars, he observed. He demanded that the decision to provide all required facilities to the youth and investors under one window is correct and must be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that all possible facilities are being provided to local and foreign investors for the development of agriculture, minerals, and energy sectors, which will have positive effects soon.

Sheikh said that prosperity can only be achieved through political balance and the continuation of economic policies, as unreliability and disruption in the implementation of policies always have severe consequences for the economy. He also praised the role of overseas Pakistanis in contributing to the country’s economic growth.

