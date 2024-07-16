Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik has termed drastic economic reforms necessary to correct economic orientation and achieve long-term stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is rightsizing by eliminating redundant departments and privatizing state-owned enterprises.
The Minister outlined several initiatives aimed at cutting government spending, including reducing the Public Sector Development Programme funding and shifting towards public-private partnerships.
He said the government’s broader strategy aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency in key sectors.