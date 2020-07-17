Economic revival possible after significant tariff cuts: Moot told

July 17, 2020

Karachi: Veteran economist and Dean, Faculty of Business Administration and Social Sciences, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi Prof Dr Shujaat Mubarak said Friday that the government should provide gas, oil and electricity to industrial and commercial consumers on a reduced tariff in order to save the country’s sinking economy from a complete disaster.

The reduction in cost of production could increase production process which may help increase exports, and in addition to this, a package of financial incentives should be provided to small and medium enterprises to help the revive, he said while addressing the university’s program entitled Corporate Lounge. He said that the production process in the country had been severely affected due to rise in oil, gas and electricity prices which had led to the production process.

Mubarak said that the industrials had started working in their factories with limited workforce resulting in a large unemployment. He said that small and medium enterprises had faced huge losses due the ban on business activities during the lockdown in the country, while on the other hand, neither government nor banks considered to provide them any kind of relief by providing loan.

He expressed his concern over the pressurizing of business community by tax collecting agencies to give them kickbacks during this difficult time. Dr. Shujaat was of the view that hotels, textile, tourism and foods factories would face difficult time in coming months and increase unemployment in the country.

Related Posts