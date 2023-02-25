ECOTHON 2023 Marathon Race held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: ECOTHON 2023 Marathon Race was held here in Islamabad on Saturday under the aegis of Prime Minister Youth Program and the UAE’s embassy.

The theme of the race was to promote Clean and Healthy Environment. A large number of people from all walks of life including ambassadors and high commissioners participated in the race. Purpose of the Marathon race was to create awareness among the masses about the negative impacts of climate change. More than 1000 participants took part in the race.