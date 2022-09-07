ECP adjourns hearing of Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan till September 29 

Islamabad, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned hearing of Toshakhana reference against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till 29th of this month. A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case in Islamabad on Wednesday.

At the onset of hearing today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan submitted his reply before the Commission. Later, talking to newsmen outside the Election Commission, PML-N leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said Imran Khan lied to the nation and hid the Toshakhana gifts.

