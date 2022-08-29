ECP adjourns hearing of Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan till September 7

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned hearing of Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan till 7th of next month. During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja asked PTI lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan as to why assets details are not being submitted in the ECP.

The PTI lawyer contended that he could not submit the details due to engagement in FIA case. Later, talking to media outside the ECP, PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not declare his assets in Election Commission of Pakistan.

