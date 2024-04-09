ECP asks political parties to submit lists of major donors

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the political parties to furnish the list of contributors who have donated or contributed an amount equal to or more than one million rupees for their election campaign.

The Commission, in a press release issued in Islamabad today, said the political parties are also required to furnish details of election expenses incurred in form sixty eight by them during the general election 2024 within the sixty days from the date of publication of the name of returned candidates in official gazette.

It further said that the last date for submission of above mentioned documents to the Election Commission of Pakistan is 22nd of this month.