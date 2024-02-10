ECP bound to publish official, final results within three days: Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says majority of election results has been received and the remaining will be released in a couple of hours.

In an exclusive interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, he said a little delay in election results occurred due to late delivery of results by Presiding Officers to Returning Officers and then onward to Election Commission of Pakistan owing to communication and transportation issues.

The Minister said Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to publish official and final results within three days. He said media can take information about results from Form 45 available at polling stations.

He said 128 million voters exercised their right to franchise and there was a large voter turnout in the elections. The Minister expressed hope that the next government would tackle the economic and other challenges facing the country.

Replying to a question, Murtaza Solangi said when ECP will send official results to secretariats of assemblies concerned, the outgoing speakers will convene respective session of assemblies in fourteen days time. It is hoped that first session of national assembly and all four provincial assemblies will be convened by the end of this moth or earlier next month, after which the process to form next governments will start.