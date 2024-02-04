ECP completes printing of 260 million ballot papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has successfully completed printing of 260 million ballot papers for all constituencies in the country.

According to a report on Sunday, National Assembly ballots are identifiable by green paper, whereas Provincial Assembly ballots are printed on white paper.

The electoral watchdog has also arranged 700,000 ballot boxes for the elections, with more than 276,000 polling booths being set up across the country. The ECP stated that in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, ballot papers for 11 National Assembly and five Provincial Assembly constituencies underwent reprinting, with the original ones set for destruction as per the court order.

ECP officials disclosed that this time, a total of 260 million ballot papers were printed, reflecting a 54.74 percent rise in candidates compared to the 2018 elections.

In one ballot box, votes will be cast for the National Assembly, while in the other, votes will be cast for the Provincial Assembly. A total of 552,000 ballot boxes will be used nationwide, with an additional 180,000 in reserve.

ECP officials shared that the delivery of ballot papers for Balochistan constituencies has been concluded, with considerations for security concerns and challenging weather conditions addressed through air transport.