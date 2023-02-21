ECP decides to take further guidance from AGP, legal experts for Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was held here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to take further guidance from the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and other legal experts following the fixation of April 9 as date for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies by the President Dr Arif Alvi.

The ECP has invited the AGP for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) while two constitutional/legal experts are also being chosen for consultation on the matter. In a press release, the Election Commission stated that it has always taken decision in accordance with the constitution and law and it will continue to do so.

President Dr Arif Alvi had on Monday unilaterally fixed April 9 as the date for elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP. This move of the President was condemned by the government as ‘unconstitutional and illegal’.