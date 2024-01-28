ECP finalizes arrangements to provide information about polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized arrangements to provide comprehensive information about polling stations through SMS to 8300 starting tomorrow.

According to a report on Sunday, from tomorrow onwards, voters can acquire their voting information by sending their National Identity Card number via SMS to 8300.

This service enables each voter to know the name of their assigned polling station and other related voting details. The spokesperson highlighted that there is a service fee of two rupees per SMS for this facility.

The voters need to send their National Identity Card number to 8300 to receive their voting information. The charges for this service are two rupees per SMS. The voters have been advised to obtain details for themselves and their family members in a timely manner to avoid any issues at the polling station.