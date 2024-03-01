ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued schedule and notice for the Presidential election, which will be held on March 9.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, candidates can submit their nomination papers to the Presiding Officers in Islamabad and with the Presiding Officers at four provincial capitals by 12:00 pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Monday. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Tuesday, while final list of the aspiring candidates will be published on same day.

Candidates can withdraw their names by March 6, while polling for the office of the President will be held on March 9 in the Parliament House in Islamabad and all the four provincial assemblies.

“In pursuance of the provisions contained in paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with clauses (3) and (4) of Article 41 of the Constitution, Public Notification for election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is hereby issued and in relation thereto the following programme for receipt of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature, publication of list of validly nominated candidates, retirement and the polling day,” read the notification issued by the ECP on Friday.