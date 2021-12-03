ECP to float tenders for purchasing EVMs: Shibli Faraz 

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz says after signing of the Electoral Reforms Bill, the Election Commission of Pakistan will now float tenders to select the Electronic Voting Machines.

Addressing the ceremony of signing of the Electoral Reforms Bill 2021, in Islamabad, he said the Election Commission has already constituted three committees, including a technical committee to float the international tenders in the given timeline.

Shibli Faraz said the government has taken bold decisions and Prime Minister Imran Khan is confident from day one that elections of 2023 will be conducted through the Electronic Voting Machines. He said making elections transparent and non-controversial through use of technology is the promise and part of the PTI’s manifesto.

