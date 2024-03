ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the election schedule for 48 seats of Senate tomorrow (Thursday).

Nomination papers can be submitted with the relevant returning officers on Friday and Saturday. Polling for 48 Senate seats will be held on April 2.

Nomination papers are available from the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad as well as the provincial elections commissioners of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.