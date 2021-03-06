ECP vows to take decisions independently as per constitution

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Election Commission says it discharges its responsibilities as per constitution and the law and takes decisions independently without any pressure so that democracy flourishes among people. Responding to the statements given after the results of the Senate elections, the Commission, in a statement today (Friday), said the Election Commission is a constitutional and an independent institution.

It said the commission’s responsibility is not enacting laws but to protect them. It said if anyone has any objection to the Election Commission’s decisions, he can take the legal course. The statement said the Election Commission will continue performing its duties in the best possible manner for supremacy of the law and the constitution.

