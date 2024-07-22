New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India has reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to address issues of press freedom and information rights in the Indian Parliament.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Guild’s letter to Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, voiced concerns over government actions perceived as attempts to regulate and control the media. These concerns focus on a series of legislative measures, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Broadcast Services Regulation Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, and the IT Rules 2021 along with their amendments in 2023.
The Guild criticized the lack of sufficient consultation with stakeholders and parliamentary oversight in the enactment of these laws, which, they argue, could potentially be used to curb legitimate journalistic activities. They also highlighted the absence of safeguards to protect press independence and freedom of expression.
In their plea, the Guild requested Gandhi’s support for initiating a thorough debate and consultations on these legislative issues to protect the foundational principles of a free and independent press. Additionally, similar appeals have been made to other opposition leaders to join this cause.
