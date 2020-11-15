PASNI:Pakistan Coast Guards and Pak Army on Sunday claimed to have seized drugs amounting to Rs 17 billion in a joint operation conducted in Pasni area of Balochistan on Sunday.

A spokesman of Pakistan Coast Guards said that 101 kilogram crystal and 2700 kilogram hashish was recovered in the mountainous terrain of Shadi Core area of Pasni in a joint operation conducted by Pakistan Coast Guard and Pak Army.

The spokesman added that seized drugs, worth Rs 17.275 billion in international market, were to be smuggled abroad, however, timely action of the forces foiled the bid of smuggling.