(Education): Balochistan opens schools

Quetta:All public, private and semi-private schools in Balochistan will remain open from September 23, 2020.

Schools which have been closed due to Covid-19 positive cases of teachers and students will also re-open from September 23, 2020.

Director Education (Schools), Balochistan has directed all Divisional Directors Education Balochistan and all District Education Officers in Balochistan that no school will remain close due to Covid-19 positive reported cases of Students and Employees, but only the affected teachers and students of Covid-19 will be quarantined for fourteen days only and after completion, the quarantine period and negative test reports of these teachers and students will re-join their schools positively.