Education inevitable for nation’s progress, development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is committed to educate every child of the country as it is their fundamental right.

Addressing an international summit here in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Planning Minister said education is inevitable for nation’s progress and development. He thanked the United States for their support in higher education sector in the country. He urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to produce skilled labor as per the needs of the market.

He said in this era of Information Technology, we have to focus and produce students as per the requirements of the market. He said 20000 scholarships will be given to unemployed graduates. The Minister said the Youth Development Initiatives recently launched by the Prime Minister, will enhance skills of students across the country. He also announced that under YDI, scholarships will also be awarded to the students of far flung areas of the country.