Education Minister underline’s role of HEC in developing human resources for country

Islamabad, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has emphasized the need for investment in human capital and underlined the role of HEC in developing human resources for the country. He was speaking after inaugurating the PhD Country Directory Online System at the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad.

The Minister stated the development of higher education and marketable, need-based research is the key to progress and prosperity of a nation. The Minister hoped PCD Online System will benefit the PhD scholars.

Meanwhile, during his visit to National Curriculum Council Secretariat the Minister said the National Curriculum Council is playing an important role in ensuring equal, effective and high-quality education for every child of the country.

